FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is demanding an apology to the LGBT community from a state senator.
Beshear attended a fairness rally in Frankfort last week, supporting LGBT Kentuckians. During the event, the governor posed for a photo with a group of drag queens.
On Saturday, Kentucky Rep. Elect Richard White shared a video on Facebook live from a Republican event showing GOP Sen. Philip Wheeler showing the audience that photo. Wheeler told supporters that Beshear and the Democratic Party were corrupting the values of children.
"These are the values that the Democratic party today is out there trying to convince our children's the right way to live," Wheeler said.
"This is not only a fight for the soul of America, it's a fight against evil for just the forces of decency," the state senator said.
Asked about the video during a news conference Thursday, Beshear said Wheeler's remarks were homophobic.
"I don't think he is the fashion police for the Capitol. I believe he owes each and every one of them an apology. They are as much Kentuckians as anybody else," Beshear said.
The Lexington Hearald-Leader reports Wheeler on Wednesday claimed he does not have an issue with the LGBT community, saying he has a gay relative. Instead, Wheeler said he had a problem with what the drag queens were wearing. "When you come in here with clothing and outfits that are just way out there, I have a problem with that," Wheeler told the newspaper. "I think we expect a certain amount of decency and decorum in our Capitol."