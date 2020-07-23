FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that Kentucky is looking to close out fiscal year 2020 without a shortfall, despite the continuing challenges through fighting the coronaviurs.
The Governor also provided an update on the state's efforts to fight the pandemic as cases in the state and across the country have surged recently.
“It is just so critical that we do the right thing, right now. Today I got a grim report. There is at least one casket maker that is having every single bit of its capacity sent to Georgia and Alabama and Texas, not on the delivery trucks that they’re used to using, but on 18-wheelers,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s make sure that Kentucky doesn’t end up in that position. What we’re dealing with is life or death, but the good news is we are taking the type of aggressive action that should work.”
Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Update
The Governor's office says while staying focused on the pandemic, there is some good economic news.
Beshear says because of the hard work of Cabinet leaders and state agency officials, the state's General Fund revenues for fiscal year 2020 came in far higher than was expected months ago.
Additionally, the Governor praised the administrators of all state agencies, who were asked to reduce spending by a 1% annualized amount in the last two months. Beshear says they did better than that, by limiting hiring and holding the line on discretionary expenses without reducing levels of service.
The official numbers for fiscal year 2020, according to the Governor, will show a surplus. Beshear says it is a marked improvement from May 22, when a revised revenue estimate expected a shortfall of $457 million. He said the Office of State Budget Director will issue final end-of-the-fiscal-year numbers and details after the book officially close this weekend.
In immediate practical terms, the Governor says this improved economic footing means there will be no budget cuts to K-12 education, post-secondary education and health and public safety, we well as no cuts to the Judicial or Legislative branch budgets.
Additionally, Gov. Beshear said the cost-saving moves were also expected to result in a more than 18% increase of the state's rainy day fund, the Budget Reserve Trust Fund, and an increase in lottery revenues would result in another $15 million for need-based student financial aid this coming school year.
Gov. Beshear emphasized that despite these encouraging signs, the economic outlook in Kentucky Remains extremely difficult and successfully fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 remains the most important component to safeguarding the economy.
The key to protecting both the health and safety of Kentuckians and the state's economy, according to Beshear, would be for everyone to adhere to guidelines, especially his recent mandate on face coverings in public places.
He pointed to recent analysis by Goldman Sachs that found the simple act of wearing a mask, if adopted widely, would save 5% of Kentucky’s Gross State Product – a total of more than $10 billion.
However, despite the better than expected year-end fiscal news, Gov. Beshear says the threats to the fiscal year 2021 remain. For example, Beshear says the fourth quarter General Fund revenues declined by almost 8%, which is the worst fiscal quarter Kentucky has experienced since the Great Recession and the road fund revenues also declined by 23.5%.
Gov. Beshear also reiterated his appeal to congressional leaders to give additional federal relief through the CARES Act or other means. He says without this funding, budget cuts in fiscal year 2021 would be deeper than those implemented during the Great Recession.