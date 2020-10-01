FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear Wednesday announced the extension of a special program for mail-in renewal of certain driver's licenses.
Beshear says the need to help people stay healthy by avoiding crowds during flu season and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic led him to extend the program.
“With flu season upon us and the COVID-19 pandemic still a threat across the Commonwealth, it’s more important than ever to stay healthy and avoid crowds as much as possible,” Gov. Beshear said.
Under a new official order from Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, the mail option was extended to licenses with an expiration date as late as Fed. 28, 2021, with all renewals to be processed by March 31,2021. Up to now, the cutoff was with a Sept. 30, 2020 expiration date.
“I’m pleased that Governor Beshear’s administration has extended the mail-in option to Feb. 28, 2021, for those who are eligible to renew their driver’s license remotely,” Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. said. “This will continue to reduce in-person contact during the pandemic while still offering essential driver’s license services.”
The mail-in option applies to operator licenses, permits, and state-issued identification cards that expired, will expire, or were lost or stolen during the period of March 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021. Drivers must not require testing or retesting to qualify for the mail-in option.
Those who do qualify can apply for renewal or replacement remotely through the circuit court clerk in their county. You should check with your county clerk to see which is the preferred method: drop-off form or mail-in form.
The forms can be downloaded by clicking here. There is one form for Fayette, Franklin and Woodford counties, and a different form for residents of all other counties.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says drivers are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and allow sufficient time for processing – don't wait until the expiration date. Also, KYTC says to be aware that a license can be renewed up to six months before its expiration date.
This mail-in option does not apply to people who have READ ID-compliant licenses and ID cards. These must be renewed in person at a KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office. You can learn more by clicking here.
KYTC now has 10 regional offices including Paducah, Madisonville, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Lexington, Somerset, Morehead, Prestonsburg, Columbia, and Jackson.
There also are temporary offices, operating by appointment only and with limited services, in Bowling Green, Owensboro, Louisville, Florence and Catlettsburg. More regional offices will be opened around the commonwealth as conditions permit.