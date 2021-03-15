FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear, and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack recognized the milestone of 1 million Kentuckians being vaccinated during a ceremony at the state Capitol on Monday.
“This is truly both a miracle of modern medicine and tribute to so many Kentuckians whose tireless work made this possible,” said Gov. Beshear. “This milestone brings us hope after losing nearly 5,000 of our beloved family members, friends and neighbors to COVID-19. Think about how far we have come in our ability to fight this virus, and how fast.”
Gov. Beshear says the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Kentucky were administered to health care workers on Dec. 14, 2020. Now, three months later, health care workers have vaccinated 1 million Kentuckians.
Just days before the first Kentuckians were vaccinated the state was reporting more than 3,500 new cases daily and had a positivity rate close to 9%.
One million vaccinations later and the commonwealth is reporting a positivity rate below 4%, with just 445 new cases reported on Sunday — marking the state's ninth straight week of declining cases.
While the Governor and first lady were at the state Capitol, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman visited some of the state's vaccination sites, including ones in Graves County and Paducah.