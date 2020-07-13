FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear announced another step in growing Kentucky's startup ecosystem with KY Innovation, which authorized an additional $2.6 million in funding to six public-private partnerships focusing on key regions throughout the state, including Paducah.
“We are extremely excited to be working with KY Innovation and the Cabinet for Economic Development in supporting our GroWEST KY – through Sprocket Inc. – entrepreneurial ecosystem building in West Kentucky. Together with our partners around the commonwealth we look forward to great new companies being launched to make our commonwealth the place to start and grow game-changing companies!” said Ray Hagerman, GroWEST chairman and president of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corp.
Known as the Regional Innovation for Startups and Entrepreneurs program, the Governor's office says the six partnerships are entrepreneur-led organizations dedicated to serve all of Kentucky's 120 counties. Through a public-bid process, KY Innovation set partnerships in Pikeville, Covington, Paducah, Lexington, Bowling Green, and Louisville.
Through RISE and other efforts by KY Innovation within the Cabinet for Economic Development, Gov. Beshear says Kentucky leaders look to develop the commonwealth's reputation and role as a key destination for entrepreneurs looking to grow or scale a business.
“There is no more important a time than now for the state to reinvest in resources that help our entrepreneurs, innovators, small businesses and startups,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We know these people and their businesses represent a critical part of Kentucky’s economic backbone. Through KY Innovation, RISE and an abundance of partners, we aim to ensure they grow, create jobs and become successful beacons in their communities, across the state and beyond.”
The Governor's office says RISE uses a regional strategy to unit each area's most powerful economic drivers, prioritize commercialization, and promote rapid scaling.
The RISE locations are:
- Bowling Green – CRICC
- Pikeville – SOAR
- Lexington – Awesome Inc.
- Paducah – GroWEST KY
- Covington – Blue North
- Louisville – Amplify
More information about the state’s initiative supporting and connecting companies, collaborators and investors, visit KYInnovation.com. Information on Kentucky’s economic development efforts and programs is available at www.CED.ky.gov.
Read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.gov, kycovid19.ky.gov