MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recognized a group of McCracken County High School students during his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday.
The students were supposed to perform "Grease" Sunday night, but couldn't because of COVID-19 prevention efforts.
Instead, they put together a video singing "We Go Together" in harmony.
ASL interpreter Virginia Moore signed along with the video.
“It also shows us how much we can do electronically — how much we can still stay connected with each other even when we have to stay 6 feet apart,” Beshear said.