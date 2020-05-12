FRANKFORT, KY — During his daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear took time to shine a spotlight on Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mayfield.
The nursing home is one of many across the country that have been hit hard by COVID-19. As of May 11, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is reporting that 65 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive for the virus, and 19 residents have died.
But Mills also has reasons to celebrate. On Monday, the nursing home shared a video to Facebook of several residents making their way down a red carpet, celebrating the fact that they've recovered from the virus.
During his briefing Tuesday, the governor shared that video, celebrating their recovery.
"For the first time today, we've shown more than one person recovered in a video. My count was right, we were at six? And that's pretty incredible," Beshear said.
"I hope it gives everybody out there hope — hope that there is a day where we will all have beaten COVID-19," the governor said. "That is gonna' be something that is burned on our psyches, our memories. It'll probably chance a little bit how we interact in our world going forward, but I want the day where we all feel that personally and until we're there I want us to celebrate with each and every person that has moved through it."
Mills celebrated its first COVID-19 recovery on May 5, rolling out the red carpet for resident Katie Hayden.