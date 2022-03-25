On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced 71 new cadets had graduated basic training and will now report for duty at KSP posts across the state.
“Congratulations cadets. Great job on finishing an intense 24-weeks of training and becoming a state trooper,” Gov. Beshear said. “I join the people of the commonwealth in thanking you for your service to others and for helping to make the commonwealth a better place.”
According to Gov. Beshear, Cadet Class 101 is the largest KSP graduating class since 2014.
KSP Post 1 out of Mayfield is welcoming Matthew Flemington of Benton, and Brayden Thomas of Cadiz, as their newest troopers.
KSP’s recruitment branch recently finished accepting applications for the upcoming cadet class 102, which is slated to begin June 2022.