FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday the state's application to bring in additional federal money to help unemployed Kentuckians has been accepted.
“COVID-19 has caused the loss of millions of jobs across the nation, and unfortunately Kentucky is no exception,” the Governor said. “I am committed to fighting for every dollar to help our people survive this global pandemic and our workforce return to full strength.”
Beshear spoke of applying or the application during his Wednesday COVID-19 briefing.
Beshear says Kentucky is the first state in the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Region 4 to be approved through the agency's Lost Wages Program to give $400 to unemployment insurance claimants.
“This program will allow about 80,000 Kentuckians receiving at least $100 a week unemployment benefits for the weeks of July 26-Aug. 15 to receive an additional payment of $400, if they are unemployed or partially unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said. “The $400 will apply to all programs: traditional UI, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and the extended benefits programs.”
Additionally, the Governor noted the federal government originally provided another $600 to those facing job loss. That program ended without a replacement by the U.S. Congress. Then on Aug. 8, President Donald Trump signed a memorandum looking to extend some additional benefits to American whose jobs have been harmed or eliminated by the global pandemic.
Beshear also noted that most of the states approved for the program, including Missouri, have chosen to fund the program solely with federal dollars, meaning recipients will receive $300.
“We have decided to provide an extra $100 using CARES Act money. Kentucky’s portion will be approximately $8 million per week, for a total of $24 million over the three-week initial grant period,” Gov. Beshear said.
Gov. Beshear says you should not expect the payments to hit your accounts until sometime in early September because reconfiguring the computer system to pay the extra $400 is likely to take about two weeks.
Click here for more information about FEMA Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance.