FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced new executive orders during his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday. Beshear also announced a state park in west Kentucky house a volunteer team of health care workers.
Beshear says the first state park that will be used to house volunteer medical professionals will be Kentucky Dam Village in Gilbertsville. The team of four third-year medical students will help treat patients in the community.
Announcing new executive orders, the governor says Kentucky will add a new retail restriction to halt door-to-door solicitations. Beshear said "that's the honeybee method" that Kentuckians need to avoid — meaning door to door sales and fundraising can potentially spread the novel coronavirus from house to house, like a bee spreads pollen from flower to flower.
The new executive order will also call for only one person per household to visit essential businesses at one time. There are exceptions for households in which one adult is caring for children and cannot leave them at home alone, as well as for people with disabilities who cannot go to the store without a guardian/assistance.
The governor says Kentucky will also renew the executive order to allow Kentuckians to get 30-day refills on prescriptions. That action helps people limit their trips to pharmacies.
Beshear says 204 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kentucky on Wednesday. The total number of positive novel coronavirus tests in the state so far now stands at 1,346. Eight new coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday, raising the total number of known deaths in Kentucky connected to the virus to 71.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Correction: This story previously reported that Kentucky Dam Village would be used to quarantine the health care workers. The team of health care workers will be housed at the park, but they are not quarantined. They will be there to volunteer and help in the community. This story has been updated to reflect the correct information.
