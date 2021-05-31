FRANKFORT, KY (WLEX) — Americans across the country are honoring our fallen men and women in uniform Monday.
In Kentucky, the National Guard held its annual commemoration at the Boone National Guard Center.
The names on the Kentucky National Guard Memorial in Frankfort are so much more than just names.
"My son was Sgt. Darrin Potter. He joined the National Guardsmen as a MP,” Lynn Romans says. Her son’s name is on the memorial. He served in Iraq.
He and others named on the wall made the ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives in service to their nation.
"The vehicle went to a canal. It overturned,” Romans says. “Four occupants were in it. Three got out safely. Darren's body was swept away, and his death was actually a drowning. He was the first Kentucky guardsmen killed in action since Vietnam."
That's why she takes time every Memorial Day to honor him and all those who've lost their lives while serving in the military.
"It's just really important to me that his story, as well as the many, many others that have lost their lives, never be forgotten,” Romans says.
There are about 1.3 million active-duty personnel, or less than half percent of the U.S. population. The divide in understanding between those who serve or know someone who serves and those who don't appears to only be getting deeper.
"I do think that most people, you'd be surprised, don't recognize the real sacrifice of military families,” Roman says.
Gov. Andy Beshear spoke during the ceremony Monday.
"I haven't served, but I've lost friends in acts of war and 911, those that were killed in the attack on the towers, and I think that if we can all take that loss that we feel and think about what the families of those servicemen and women feel, then we can honor them in our everyday lives,” Beshear tells NBC affiliate WLEX.
It can be easy to gloss over the meaning of the day while Americans are getting their first real taste of what they’ve been calling freedom — an easing of COVID-19 restrictions. But Beshear says what's also important to understand is the ultimate price paid for real freedom.
"I think a lot of people out there are having their barbecues and enjoying their days, and that's OK, but what we ask is that they take a minute to remember why we have this day: all of those that sacrificed so that we can have those barbecues and memorials, that we can feel safe in our backyards,” Beshear said. “And just to take a minute, whatever you're doing today. Remember all those families that don't have somebody with them today, so that all the rest of us can enjoy this freedom."