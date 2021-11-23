Collections of non-perishable food items began Tuesday for the 2021 "Cram the Cruiser" campaign.
All 16 Kentucky State Police (KSP) posts are participating in the campaign. Each post will accept items such as canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, chili or spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk, and juices.
Items can be dropped off at local post locations. Donations will be distributed to local food banks, shelters, churches and other organizations across Kentucky.
“The holidays can be tough for families, but one area that should not be stressful is having the ability to sit down together and share a meal,” said Gov. Beshear. “My administration is committed to fighting hunger and helping to ensure that no family in Kentucky goes to bed hungry. I appreciate KSP for caring for all Kentuckians not just by protecting their lives but serving them so their most basic need is met.”
According to KSP Public Affairs Commander, Cpt. Paul Blanton, "Cram the Cruiser" has become a friendly competition between posts to see who can bring in the most donations.
“Some of our troopers get creative during these events,” said Capt. Blanton. “They partner with their retail store to host hotdog stands, play holiday music and bring in Santa Claus himself to make the day more festive.”
In 2019, KSP collected 473,235 pounds (236 tons) of food, with Post 16 Henderson topping everyone at 60,925 pounds collected. "Cram the Cruiser" was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donations will be accepted through Monday, Dec. 6. A statewide food drive is planned for Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in each post area as the final push for the campaign.