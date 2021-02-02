LEXINGTON, KY — As the nation continues to ramp up its ability to vaccinate Americans, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Kroger Health opened a state regional vaccination site at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park in Fayette County.
Gov. Beshear says around 600 Kentuckians are scheduled to receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. Three thousand more Kentuckians expected to be vaccinated at the site each week thereafter, with the priority going to those 70 and older.
“This is an exciting day for Kentucky. Through this new and growing partnership with Kroger Health we will be able to vaccinate more and more Kentuckians as we receive more supply from the federal government. Our number one issue continues to be supply,” the Governor said. “We are on track to vaccinate Kentuckians faster than the federal government sends us doses for the fourth straight week. As we await more doses, we need everyone to know that they will get a turn and right now we’re prioritizing vaccines for Kentuckians who are 70 and older.”
Beshear adds that Kentuckians in Phases 1A and 1B are still eligible for vaccination and, as vaccine quantities and available appointment times allow, people in Phase 1C may also be scheduled.
Gov. Beshear says the commonwealth, through its partnership with Kroger, established a national model for COVID-1 testing. He says Kentucky will break ground again on vaccinations.
"Today is just the beginning," says Ann Reed, Louisville division president for Kroger. "We will continue to support Kentucky’s phased approach through mass drive-through events, focusing first on priority populations, and work diligently to make sure every Kentuckian who wants a vaccine receives one.”
Kentuckians can be vaccinated by appointment only, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday the week of Feb. 1, then from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday beginning the week of Feb. 8.
"Getting upward of 2-and-a-half million Kentuckians vaccinated within the year represents, perhaps, the largest logistical challenge in our lifetimes, and eventually it will involve sites - both high-capacity sites and local community settings - all over the commonwealth," says Jim Grey, Transportation Cabinet Secretary and Director of the Vaccine Distribution Project. "Many moving pieces came together to open the first regional site, which will help us get this important vaccine into the arms of thousands of Kentuckians every year."
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman introduced the first person to receive their vaccination at the site, Paul French.
"Mr. French is a veteran, proud Kentuckian, father and a grandfather. His Shot of Hope will ensure he can safely spend time with those who he loves the most," Coleman said.
Kentucky Horse Park Regional Site Sign-up
You can make your appointment at the Kroger Regional site by visiting Kroger.com/covidvaccine or call 866-211-5320.
Kentuckians can also contact Kroger through the state's vaccine.ky.gov website.
Vaccines are currently being prioritized to those 70 years old and older. This vaccine site is set to vaccinate 3,000 Kentuckians in the first week, or around 600 people a day, with new appointments added to the website around 6 a.m. daily.
Find a vaccine website, hotline
You can find out if you're eligible for a vaccine by visiting the new vaccine.ky.gov website and answering a series of questions. If you are eligible, you will be directed to a map that shows available vaccine sites across the state. Gov. Beshear says as vaccine supplies increase, more sites will be added to the map.
Additionally, a new hotline is open to help Kentuckians who do not have access to the internet or a computer. The hotline — 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for hard-of-hearing Kentuckians) — is available 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you are not eligible or can't find an available vaccine, you can sign up for text or email updates by entering your name, county of residence, and an email or phone number at vaccine.ky.gov. The governor says this sign up is not a wait list or appointment scheduler, but gives updates on when a person's eligible changes or when vaccines are available in an area.