On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear officially launched a new website to better assist those impacted by the deadly Dec. 10 tornadoes.
The website will provide Kentuckians with information from several state assistance programs, including how to apply for unemployment, health care coverage, food assistance, driver's license replacement and long-term housing.
The website will also assist impacted Kentuckians apply for FEMA assistance, steps for removing debris, and how to locate resources such as food shelters and hot meals.
“We want to make sure that every Kentuckian hurting from and impacted by the tornadoes can easily access the information they need to rebuild and recover from these storms,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are committed to the folks of Western Kentucky, and we won’t be here just this week or this month, but we will be here every single day for however long it takes to rebuild every building and every life, to get everyone as close as we can to where they need to be.”