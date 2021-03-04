FRANKFORT, KY — One year after the first positive case in the commonwealth, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Colman will host a virtual Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial on Capitol grounds on Saturday to honor the more than 4,700 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“We must remember every Kentuckian we have lost, honor them and rally around their loved ones,” said Gov. Beshear. “While this has been a difficult year, I know we will defeat COVID in 2021 and we have more hope every day with these effective vaccines, our case numbers dropping for almost two straight months and Kentuckians continuing to follow the guidance from public health officials to slow the spread.”
The governor's office says Beshear will lead the ceremony at 12 p.m. on the back of the Capitol lawn (weather permitting) with prayers from faith leaders, musical performances and remembrances from those who lost loved ones and those who have been on the front lines responding to the deadly pandemic.
Gov. Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman, faith leaders and families have planted flags on the Capitol lawn in remembrance of each of the 4,704 Kentuckians who have died from the virus. More flags will be planted at the memorial to honor the dead.
Gov. Beshear says he will also unveil long-term plans to honor those lost to the pandemic.
“Even with our ultimate victory in sight, our war against COVID-19 still has months to go. It also may take a decade or more before we get a true picture of this pandemic’s full devastation, between unknown deaths and long-term complications suffered by some,” Gov. Beshear said. “My commitment is there will be no unknown soldiers in Kentucky’s war against COVID-19. We will recognize the full level of this tragedy and honor those who are no longer with us.”