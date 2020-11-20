FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet says public and private agencies across the commonwealth should apply for grand funding to help with the state's efforts to fight COVID-19.
Beshear says the funding is administered and distributed through the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet from the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, or the CESF.
“As of today, we have awarded 30 public safety agencies and offices with more than $3.4 million in CESF grant funding to better respond to the emergent needs created by COVID-19 while continuing to provide life-sustaining services to our Kentucky families,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our state, and nation, are experiencing an alarming rate of new cases on a daily basis. This funding is critical as we work to not only sustain operations but increase public safety during these challenging times.”
Beshear says both public and private agencies with a connection to the criminal justice system are eligible to apply for funding in order to prevent, prepare, and respond to COVID-19 during the current state of emergency.
Program expenses allowed are consist of cost related to new hires and overtime pay exclusively related to COVID-19 response; equipment purchases, including law enforcement and medical equipment and personal protective equipment; supplies; training and travel, particularly to distribute supplies.
“The grants have been awarded to meet the needs of Kentuckians and I commend them for their swift action plans,” said Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble. “Our grants management division staff has worked diligently to oversee the application process, and I strongly encourage those agencies that have not yet applied, to do so soon. Let’s continue to stay focused on winning the fight against COVID-19.”
For a list of applicants and projects awarded CESF funding, click here.
How to Apply
Visit the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Grants Management Division website, to obtain the application.
- Applications must be submitted online via Intelligrants, the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s electronic Grants Management System. New applicants should note that validating a new user account requires 48-72 hours. The solicitation will remain open until all funds have been awarded.
You can get help with the application process by contacting Grants Management Division staff at jusgmb@ky.gov.
For more information about the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, click here.
For more information on the state’s response to COVID-19 visit kycovid19.ky.gov.