PADUCAH– Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff on Saturday to honor Sgt.1st Class Derrick Pool.
Sgt. Pool died June 12. The Paducah native was 35-years-old. He served 15 years with the National Guard and had been serving as the readiness noncommissioned officer for the 438th Military Police Company out of Murray, Kentucky. Pool was also a veteran of the Iraq war.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Heartland Church with Rev. Stan Reid and Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Click here to read Pool's complete obituary.