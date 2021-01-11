FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Beshear says lowering the flags to half-staff is a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, as well as law enforcement in Kentucky and across the country.
All this in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, which says:
Gov. Beshear say he encourages community members, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join the tribute.