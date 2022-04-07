Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff Friday in honor of Navy Fireman 2nd Class Hal Allison, a Paducah native who was on the USS Oklahoma when Pearl Harbor was attacked in 1941.
Allison's remains were accounted for on Oct. 14, 2021. The remains were transported to Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah Wednesday evening.
Allison will be buried Friday at 11 a.m. at Maplelawn Cemetery in Paducah.
Gov. Beshear is encouraging Kentucky residents, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in on the tribute to Allison.