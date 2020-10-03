FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has directed flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff Sunday in honor of firefighters who have died in the line of duty.
That directive is in accordance with a proclamation the White House issued Saturday declaring Oct. 4-10 as National Fire Prevention Week. As part of the proclamation made by President Donald Trump, all federal office buildings will fly flags at half-staff in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
In a news release sent Saturday evening, Beshear's office notes that the memorial service is held on the first Sunday in October, and marks the beginning of Fire Prevention Week.
The governor is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations across Kentucky to join in the tribute by lowering their flags to half-staff as well.
The president's proclamation also calls on all Americans to participate, to engage in "appropriate programs and activities" to honor fallen firefighters and to renew their own efforts to "prevent fires and their tragic consequences."
In part, the president's proclamation reads:
"This year, courageous firefighters and other brave Americans have confronted one of the worst fire seasons in our history. We have seen more than 43,500 wildfires, lost more than 10,000 buildings, and 35 people have tragically died. In the Western States, more than 30,000 firefighters — the largest deployment in history — have battled these fires, risking their lives for their fellow Americans’ safety. My Administration is thankful for the assistance from our National Guard, Navy, Marine Corps, and international partners from Canada and Mexico to help end this devastation.
"This tragic fire season is another reminder of the importance of effective forest management, which can play a big role in helping prevent forest fires. Proactive steps such as cleaning forest floors to remove flammable limbs and leaves can help reduce the risk of large fires and improve the health of our Nation’s forests. In 2020, I have approved more than 30 Stafford Act Declarations, including Fire Management Assistance Grants, to help multiple States stop fires, and we continue to encourage active forest management efforts throughout the country.
"This year, we also give special recognition to the many American firefighters who joined the valiant efforts of our Australian allies in fighting bushfires that killed hundreds of people and countless animals and destroyed thousands of homes. Tragically, three Americans perished in this courageous effort. These heroes, all veterans of the United States Armed Forces, embodied the very best of the American spirit in their desire to help others, and we will always honor their memory."