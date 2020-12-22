FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and other government leaders are getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
The governor's office says all heads of government will be vaccinated so government can continue to 'demonstrate bipartisan support for safe, effective vaccines.'
Among those to be vaccinated include Gov. Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton, Senate President Robert Stivers, Speaker of the House David Osborne, Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown, and Commissioner of the Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack.