FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear announced a phased plan to reopen businesses in Kentucky, with the first phase starting May 11.
Beshear outlined the first phase of the state's Healthy at Work plan during his daily COVID-19 briefing, which was held at the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort on Wednesday.
Phase one includes three key dates: May 11, May 20 and May 25.
Starting May 11, manufacturing, construction and vehicle or vessel dealerships and pet grooming and boarding businesses will be allowed to reopen. Horse racing venues like Churchill downs will be allowed to open as well, but with no fans in attendance. Professional services will be allowed to resume at 50%.
Beginning May 20, retail businesses and houses of worship will be allowed to reopen.
On May 25, gatherings of 10 people or less will be allowed to resume. Barbers, salons and cosmetology businesses will also be allowed to reopen as well.
Beshear said the plan will be contingent on Kentuckians "doing this right," by following social distancing guidelines and other COVID-19 restrictions.
Businesses that will be allowed to reopen will have to operate under the state's 10 "Healthy at Home" rules. Those are:
- Continue telework where possible.
- Use a phased return to work.
- Have onsite temperature/health checks.
- Have universal masks and other necessary personal protective equipment.
- Close common areas.
- Enforce social distancing.
- Limit face-to-face meetings.
- Have hand sanitizer/hand wash stations.
- Make special accommodations.
- Have a testing plan.
Beshear announced 184 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kentucky on Wednesday, as well as 10 new deaths. As of Wednesday evening, the state's total cases stand at 4,539, with 235 deaths. Beshear said 1,668 people have recovered from the illness.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.