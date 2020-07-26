Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he plans to take further action on Monday in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
At a press conference Sunday, He said the state is still in a very dangerous place and we need everyone to do their best to fight the virus.
"Wear a facial covering. Stay six feet apart. Wash your hands frequently. It's hands, face and space. We're counting on everybody to do the right thing so we don't become America's next hot spot for COVID," said Beshear.
On Sunday, Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force met with Beshear.
Both Beshear and Birx say that if Kentucky does not act right now, they will look like other southern states struggling with the virus.