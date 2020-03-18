FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 35 during a news conference Wednesday.
At first, Beshear said three new cases had been confirmed in Kentucky. Those cases include an 8-month-old child in Jefferson County, an 88-year-old woman in Bourbon County and another female in Jefferson County.
Then, as the governor was speaking, he received an update that there were five more cases in the state, which brought the total COVID-19 cases in the state to 34. Beshear said the new cases have been reported in Warren and Kenton counties.
As the governor continued to speak, a 35th case was confirmed in the state.
The governor on Tuesday announced the number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky had risen to 26, including one case in Lyon County. A 27th case was also reported in the state, but Beshear said that person is actually a New York state resident. Judge Executive Wade White told Local 6 the Lyon County patient is a 69-year-old man who is isolated at home and is doing well.
In a news release sent later Wednesday evening, the governor's office provided the following list breaking down those 35 cases. For the cases that do not include an age or gender, that information was not yet available to release to the public. The list also includes the New York case that was tested in Lexington:
27 F Harrison, recovered
67 F Harrison
69 M Jefferson
40 F Fayette
68 M Harrison
46 M Fayette
60 M Harrison
54 F Harrison
31 F Fayette
56 M Montgomery
66 M Bourbon, passed away March 15
67 F Jefferson
51 M Montgomery
80 F Jefferson
53 M Nelson
68 F Jefferson
51 M Harrison
47 M Fayette
31 M Fayette
73 F Jefferson
49 M Clark
54 M Jefferson
34 F Jefferson
74 M Jefferson
33 F New York, tested in Lexington (not included in Kentucky total)
69 M Lyon
66 M Jefferson
88 F Bourbon
8 months Jefferson
F Jefferson
Franklin
Harrison
Kenton
Warren
Clark
Fayette
Kentuckians with coronavirus questions can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear has said the hotline is for those who are well, but nervous. That way, Kentuckians can learn the answers to their questions without overwhelming health care facilities.
