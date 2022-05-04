MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman has been reappointed to serve another term on the Kentucky Public Transportation Infrastructure Authority.
Bartleman has served on the KPTIA since 2019. He's served as its secretary since 2020.
Gov. Andy Beshear's Office announced Bartleman's reappointment to the authority on Friday. The governor's office noted that Bartleman is also a business executive at WK&T Telecommunications.
The governor's office says Bartleman's term will expire on Oct. 1, 2025.
Beshear also appointed four new members to the KPTIA: Frankfort retiree Marcie Mathews, Newport Mayor Thomas Guidugli, Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield and Pikeville retiree Leslie Combs.
Mathews replaces Rebecca Swansburg, Guidugli replaces Steve Austin, Whitfield replaces Harry Berry and Combs replaces David Dickerson. The four new members' terms are set to expire on April 28, 2026.
Bartleman says the authority facilitates construction, financing, operation and oversight of major multi-state highway projects, such as bridge projects connecting Kentucky to neighboring states across the Ohio River.
“I appreciate the governor’s confidence in me by reappointing me,” Bartleman said in a statement. “It is important for western Kentucky to have a voice on state boards, commissions and authorities so that the needs and interest of western Kentucky can be heard in Frankfort.”