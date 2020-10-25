FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the commonwealth has set a new unfortunate record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week since the pandemic began, with 9,335 positive cases this week.
In a news release sent from the governor's office, Beshear says the previous highest week of COVID-19 cases was earlier this month, Oct. 5-11, when the commonwealth reported 7,675 new cases.
Sunday also marks the highest number of new cases ever reported on a Sunday, with 1,462 cases.
“Since March 6, Kentuckians have been fighting COVID-19, yet we are facing the highest number of cases ever reported on a Sunday, and the highest week of new cases. We must do better,” Gov. Beshear said. “We all know the steps we need to take to stop the spread of this virus – wear a facial covering, wash your hands, stay six feet apart and limit gatherings and travel – let’s all do these simple things to protect each other.”
Saturday, Gov. Beshear said he will talk about new recommendations to the red zone counties, those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 residents, during his briefing on Monday
Beshear says he plans to hold his COVID-19 briefings at 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday this coming week.
Case Information
Due to limited reporting* on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday. As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases today: 1,462
- New deaths today: 3
- Positivity rate: Reported Monday*
- Total deaths: 1,407
- Currently hospitalized: 841
- Currently in ICU: 231
- Currently on ventilator: 106
Top counties with the most positive cases today are Jefferson, Elliott, Kenton, Fayette, Warren, Bullitt and Shelby.
Beshear also announced three new deaths as a result from the virus. He says an 87-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 74-year-old woman from Grayson County, and an 83-year-old man from Spencer County lost their battles with the virus.
Gov. Beshear reminds Kentuckians to light their homes and businesses up green to show compassion for those lost to COVID-19.