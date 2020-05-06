FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reports 159 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kentucky on Wednesday, and eight more Kentuckians have died because of the novel coronavirus disease.
The new cases confirmed Wednesday included cases in McCracken County, Beshear says. In a news release sent shortly after the governor made that announcement, the Purchase District Health Department says four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McCracken County on Wednesday. Those cases include a 74-year-old man, a 56-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man and a 51-year-old man. To date, 70 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in McCracken County.
Beshear says, after accounting for duplicate reports, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky stands at 5,934. The governor says 351 Kentuckians are currently being treated in hospitals for COVID-19, and 190 people are being treated in intensive care units.
So far, 2,125 Kentuckians have recovered.
Speaking about the eight new deaths confirmed Wednesday, Beshear says: "These are eight of us. These are eight of our citizens that are gone too early." Beshear asks Kentuckians to remember those eight individuals, as well as their families and communities. "It hurts just as much every day," Beshear says. "Let's show we care just as much every day." As of Wednesday, 283 lives have been lost in Kentucky in connection to COVID-19.
Asked about the state's plans to gradually reopen the economy, Beshear says he plans to release more information about the second phase of his Healthy at Work plan by Friday. Beshear says the second phase will include guidance for gyms and movie theaters, and "we're trying to provide a childcare option." He says he hopes to include restaurants in phase two as well.
Phase one of the plan is set to begin Monday, with manufacturing, construction, pet grooming and boarding, and vehicle and vessel dealerships reopening under COVID-19 guidelines, as well as professional services at 50% capacity and horse racing without fans in attendance. The first phase continues May 20 with retailers and houses of worship. Then, on May 25, gatherings of 10 people or less will be allowed to resume. Barbers, salons and cosmetology businesses will also be allowed to reopen as well.