FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reports 611 new COVID-19 case in Kentucky Thursday, including 21 new cases among children under the age of 5.
Beshear said those children are from 13 different counties, which the governor said means increasing cases among children isn't an isolated issue.
The governor said the new cases bring Kentucky's total number of cases since testing began to 25,147, after removing duplicate reports. To date, 7,046 people are known to have recovered. Beshear said that count is an "imperfect number." While testing and case numbers come directly from laboratories, and hospital and intensive care unit numbers come from the hospitals themselves, the number of recovered cases comes from local health departments, and Beshear said it is more difficult to get an accurate count of recoveries.
The state's positive test rate is 4.94% Thursday, the governor said. That's up slightly from Wednesday's rate of 4.92%.
Among Kentucky's active cases, Beshear said 581 COVID-19 cases are currently hospitalized, including 135 people in intensive care units.
The governor also reported seven new deaths Thursday, bringing the number of Kentucky lives lost in connection to the illness to 684.
Download the document below to see Thursday's COVID-19 daily report from the Kentucky Department of Public Health.