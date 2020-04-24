FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reports 322 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky on Friday — a new one-day high for the state.
Beshear says, taking duplicate reports into account, Friday's numbers bring Kentucky's total number of cases to 3,779.
The new total comes as the state has ramped up testing. Beshear says he still believes cases have plateaued in Kentucky, but he emphasized that "we are not in decline yet."
The governor says nine new deaths connected to the virus were confirmed Friday. To date, 200 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Kentucky.
Beshear says 303 Kentucky COVID-19 cases are being treated in hospitals, and 164 cases are currently in intensive care units.
The governor says 1,341 Kentuckians have recovered from the illness.
As of Beshear's 4 p.m. briefing, 44,962 tests have been administered. Beshear says not all of the results are in yet.