Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. * UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT. * NUMEROUS THUNDERSTORMS ARE FORECAST ACROSS THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. HEAVY RAIN WITH SOME OF THE STORMS MAY PRODUCE LOCALLY SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING. SOME LOCATIONS COULD SEE 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAIN OR MORE IN A SHORT TIME. FLASH FLOODING IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE WIDESPREAD AT THIS TIME. * FLASH FLOODING OF LOW LYING, POOR DRAINAGE AREAS IS POSSIBLE IN SOME AREAS. ROAD THAT TYPICALLY FLOOD WILL LIKELY BE AFFECTED. SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS MAY QUICKLY COME OUT OF THEIR BANKS AND FLOOD NEARBY AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN PULASKI...MASSAC...SOUTHEASTERN POPE...LIVINGSTON... SOUTHWESTERN CRITTENDEN...NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL...MCCRACKEN AND BALLARD COUNTIES... AT 418 PM CDT, THE BROADCAST MEDIA REPORTED HEAVY RAIN FELL NEAR THE BALLARD TO MCCRACKEN COUNTY LINE. SEVERAL LOCATIONS HAD 2 TO 3 OR MORE INCHES OF RAIN, WITH FLOODING OF SOME ROADS ACROSS MCCRACKEN COUNTY. THE RAINS HAVE LET UP. WATER SHOULD RECEDE THROUGH 530 PM. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY HEAVY RAIN. SOURCE...PUBLIC. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... PADUCAH, METROPOLIS, CALVERT CITY, LA CENTER, WICKLIFFE, REIDLAND, LONE OAK, BROOKPORT, MOUNDS, SALEM, BARLOW, MOUND CITY, BARKLEY REGIONAL AIRPORT, BURNA, LEDBETTER, WEST PADUCAH, LOVELACEVILLE, KEVIL, JOPPA AND OLMSTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED