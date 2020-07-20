FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear is issuing a travel advisory asking Kentuckians who travel to states that have a COVID-19 positivity rate of greater than 15% to self quarantine for 14 days after returning to Kentucky.
The governor said travel to vacation spots like Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and beaches in Florida and other states is the worst coronavirus case cluster causer in Kentucky. He stressed that the advisory is a request — not a mandate. But, he also stressed the importance of avoiding travel to those locations. "Fifteen percent is really dangerous," Beshear said.
In addition to South Carolina (at 15.71%) and Florida (18.72%), the governor listed Alabama (18,13%), Georgia (15.24%), Arizona (23.56%), Idaho (18.15%), Texas (15.1%) and Nevada (19.14%) in the travel advisory, as well as Mississippi, which is approaching the threshold at 14.82%.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said Kentuckians who are not sure which states have rates of 15% or above can find more information on the Johns Hopkins website, where they can view its testing trends tool that tracks cases and tests in all 50 states.
Beshear also said Kentucky is reducing the number of people allowed at social gatherings. That number had been expanded from 10 or less up to gatherings of 50 or less. Monday, the governor said the state is returning to the 10-or-less order. Beshear clarified that, unlike the travel advisory, this step is a mandate.
The governor said large, informal social gatherings are another major cause of COVID-19 case clusters in Kentucky. He said those gatherings put people at risk "because we let our guard down," when among friends — forgetting to keep 6 feet of distance from people from other households and taking masks off. "We are just seeing too much spread from 50 people getting together in somebody's backyard or in their neighborhood," Beshear said.
The governor announced 258 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Monday, as well as one new death connected to the disease. He said he expects the number of new cases to be much higher by Wednesday or Thursday.
On Sunday, Beshear reported the highest single-day increase in Kentucky so far with 979 cases.
As of Monday, Kentucky has had 23,414 novel coronavirus disease cases. Of that number, 671 people have died. The state's seven-day average positivity rate is 4.52%.
Beshear said 542 COVID-19 cases are currently hospitalized, including 114 in intensive care units.
To date, Beshear said 6,876 Kentuckians have recovered from the illness.