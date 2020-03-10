FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, bringing the total number to eight.
Speaking at the Capitol in Frankfort, Beshear said 20 cases were tested on Tuesday, and 18 of those tests were negative. The governor said new cases are to be expected as testing continues, and the state is continuing to take steps to protect Kentuckians.
Beshear said the two new cases are from Harrison County. Those cases are a 60-year-old male and a 50-year-old female.
The six previous cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, confirmed in the state are out of Harrison, Fayette and Jefferson counties. All the patients who have tested positive are in isolation. Those cases are include a 27-year-old female, a 67-year-old female, and a 68-year-old male in Harrison County; a 46-year-old male and a 49-year-old male in Fayette County and a 69-year-old male in Jefferson County.
In a previous update given Tuesday morning, Beshear said he has signed an executive order to allow pharmacies to refill prescriptions for up to 30 days to help people who are vulnerable to illness or who need to self isolate get the prescriptions they need. To read the governor's executive order on pharmacies, click here. The governor also called on nursing homes to restrict visitors as a precaution, because seniors are more vulnerable to complications if they catch the virus. To read the state's COVID-19 guidance for visitation at long-term care facilities, click here.
Beshear also declared a state of emergency last week. That state of emergency is still in place.