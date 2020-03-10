FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Governor Andy Besher provided an update on coronavirus in the state.
As of Tuesday morning, there were six confirmed cases of the virus in the state. More cases are expected to be confirmed as time goes on.
The cases have been confirmed in Fayette, Harrison, and Jefferson counties.
Lexington is in Fayette County and Louisville is in Jefferson County.
All six are in isolation and receiving medical attention.
Later in the day, Beshear is planning to sign an executive order to allow pharmacists to refill prescriptions up to 30 days. This will help make sure people do not need to go out as much to get needed medication.
Temporary pharmacies will also be allowed to be open so they can help with distributing medication to treat the coronavirus.
Beshear is also looking into implementing stronger guidelines on state run nursing homes to help protect senior citizens.
If you have family members in state run nursing homes and are worried about visiting them, you are asked to 502-564-2888 and speak with the inspector general office.
Beshear also asked that Kentuckians remain calm and practice good hygiene to help prevent the spread of the virus.
If you are concerned you may have the coronavirus, you can call the following hotline: 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.