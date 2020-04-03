During his daily briefing Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear said at least 228 Kentuckians who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the illness.
“We believe it’s a lot more, but that’s what we can confirm right now,” Beshear said. He said more than 15,000 tests have been administered statewide.
As of Friday afternoon, the total number of Kentucky positive COVID-19 tests stands at 831 — that's including those who have recovered. Six new deaths from the novel coronavirus disease were reported Friday, bringing the state's total to 37.
“Everyone that we’ve lost — and those numbers will increase — are real, special, important people: children of God. And let’s make sure we don’t let this become just a numbers game," the governor said.
In the fight against the virus, Beshear announced that people can now donate personal protective equipment at Kentucky State Police posts across the state. Beshear is asking Kentuckians who have surplus PPE supplies to donate them for health care workers and first responders. The governor's office says currently the greatest need is for medical gloves. The governor also announced a new hotline and website donors can use to streamline the process. The hotline is 1-833-GIVE-PPE (that's 1-833-448-3773). The website is giveppe.ky.gov.
Beshear also spoke about COVID-19 cases in skilled nursing facilities. Beshear said six nursing homes in Kentucky have COVID-19 cases among residents, and three have cases among staff members. The governor said most non-emergency inspections of those facilities are being postponed to limit contact, and work is being done to create COVID-19 isolation units in nursing facilities.
In west Kentucky, an employee at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah tested positive for the virus, and a resident at River's Bend Retirement Community in Lyon County left the facility after receiving a false negative test result, only to learn later that she had tested positive.
