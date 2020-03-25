FRANKFORT, KY -- Governor Andy Beshear has signed an executive order that will impact non-life sustaining businesses throughout the state.
The order, which goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, asks all non-life sustaining businesses to cease operations except as needed to conduct minimum basic operations.
Minimum basic operations are defined as the "minimum necessary activities to maintain the value of the business's inventory, preserve the condition of the business's physical plant and equipment, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, facilitate telecommuting, and other related functions."
The following businesses are EXEMPT from the order and can continue to operate. They include:
- All businesses operating in a critical infrastructure industry. Click here for the full list.
- Hardware stores.
- Agricultural supply and equipment stores.
- Medical product supply and equipment stores.
- Food, beverage, and agriculture.
- Organizations that provide charitable and social services.
- Media.
- Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation.
- Financial services, including banks and credit unions.
- Housing, buildings, and construction.
- Mail and shipping.
- Laundry services.
- Restaurants offering delivery, drive-thru, or take-out.
- Supplies for life-sustaining businesses.
- Transportation.
- Home-based care and services.
- Professional services such as accounting, legal, and insurance.
- Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical products and industries.
- Critical labor union functions.
- Hotels and motels.
- Funeral services.
The order does not apply to those doing telework.
You can see the list of non-essential businesses that are currently closed in the state by clicking here.
You can see the full non-life sustaining business order below.