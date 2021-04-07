FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joined legislative leaders from both parties Wednesday to sign bipartisan legislation for a historic elections reform, as well as bills that would build better schools, expand broadband, and provide clean drinking water.
The governor started with the historic election reform bill, House Bill 574.
"Voting is the bed rock of our democracy and I firmly believe that we should be making it easier for Kentuckians to vote and participate in the democratic process," Gov. Beshear said. "This new law represents an important first step to protect and preserve every individuals right to make their voice heard by casting their ballots in a secure and convenient manner on a date and time that works best for them."
Several elected officials from both parties, including Republic Secretary of State Michael Adams, joined Gov. Beshear in the Capitol Rotunda for the bill signings.
“Last year, Gov. Beshear and I worked across party lines to accommodate our elections process to the pandemic, and that resulted in the most secure and successful election Kentucky has ever had,” said Secretary Adams. “This year, the General Assembly has followed suit, working across party lines to enact the most significant reform of our elections system since 1891.”
HB 574 will make it easier for Kentuckians to participate in the electoral process while creating security measures intended to preserve election integrity.
Some of the main provisions of the bill allow for early voting, voting centers and an online portal for requesting absentee ballots.
The bill also requires drop boxes, establishes recount procedures and requires voting machines to create a paper trail of votes casts.
Adams says this reform is a triumph of both policy and process.
“While other states are caught up in partisan division, Kentucky is leading the nation in making it both easier to vote and harder to cheat,” said Secretary Adams.
Bills related to American Rescue Plan Act
House Bill 320
HB 320 focuses on reliable, high-speed internet access in relation to broadband services.
Gov. Beshear says high-speed internet access has proven to be critical for success in education, health care, and economic development.
Currently, the governor says the state's broadband infrastructure does not extend to every community, which means unequal opportunities among people in the state.
HB 320 and HB 382 provide $300 million to the Broadband Deployment Fund to begin addressing unserved and underserved communities.
“At a minimum, $600 million will go toward broadband expansion. This investment is estimated to create over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs,” said Gov. Beshear. “Coupled with our recent speed test, access mapping and the KentuckyWired project, HB 320 has the potential to push Kentucky to the forefront of broadband expansion nationwide.”
Senator Morgan McGarvey (KY-D-19) says these bills will help students struggling to keep up with virtual learning.
“These bills help us address the stories we’ve heard about kids sitting in the parking lot of a McDonald’s so they can complete their schoolwork during this incredibly difficult year,” said Sen. McGarvey. “The infrastructure that’s coming to Kentucky, the building we’re going to do, is not just for today, it’s for tomorrow.”
House Bill 382
HB 382 will fund a range of vital initiatives, including full-day kindergarten and the medical examiner's office in Northern Kentucky reopening, which has been closed since March 2018.
The bill also directs $575 million of the American Rescue Plan funds to the repayment of a federal unemployment insurance loan.
House Bill 556
The governor also signed HB 556, which will provide $127 million for school construction and $75 million for renovation costs for local vocational schools, which, according to the governor, will support building the well-trained local workforce of the future.
The $127 million allocated for renovating and replacing school facilities will accelerate the much-needed improvements of schools that have been designated as the highest ranked on the Department of Education's Facilities Inventory and Classification System report.
The governor also says Kentucky schools currently have $7 billion in facilities needs beyond what they can pay for. This along with creating the quality learning environment your children and educators deserve.
This funding will also create 1,000 jobs and includes $20 million of funding to rural hospitals.
“My administration believes that health care is a basic human right, and it should be affordable and accessible to every Kentuckian,” the Governor said. “This funding will help to support our rural hospitals to ensure they continue to provide quality health care across the state.”
Gov. Beshear also says the bill is law with the exception of two line vetoes, one requested by the General Assembly and the other ensuring compliance with the American Rescue Plan Act.
Senate Bill 36
Gov. Beshear also signed SB 36 into law, which would allocate $250 million in grant funds to provide crucial upgrades to water and sewer infrastructure in communities across the commonwealth.
“I believe that clean drinking water is a basic human right,” said Gov. Beshear. “In addition to laying new pipelines and improving sanitary water systems and modernizing infrastructure we are going to do this without raising rates and while creating 3,800 to 5,800 direct and indirect jobs.”
