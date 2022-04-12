On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law two pieces of legislation that make new investments in the state's law enforcement.
One of the bills signed, House Bill 259, ensures all Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers receive a $15,000 raise.
“We cannot provide law and order if we do not have good, qualified law enforcement officers employed and on the streets,” Gov. Beshear said. “This historic salary increase for troopers and commercial vehicle officers will put KSP among the top five law enforcement agencies in the commonwealth.”
Additionally, the salary for sworn officers will increase from $40,000 to $50,000.
Then Governor also announced that $12.2 million has been included in the state budget for KSP to purchase a integrated video recording system.
With this funding, KSP will be able to equip 650 uniformed troopers and officers with body and in-car cameras.
Senate Bill 209, another bill signed Tuesday, will establish paid vacation, sick leave and holiday pay, as well as enhanced health insurance contribution payments for retired KSP troopers who have rejoined the force to assist with staffing shortages.
“We currently could not serve the commonwealth, assist local law enforcement or adequately respond to emergencies without our retired troopers and CVE officers returning to the workforce,” KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said. “These employees are valuable as they bring years of experience, knowledge of the law and exceptional training qualifications.”