FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported six new deaths connected to COVID-19 on Saturday, four of whom were from Graves County.
Beshear said the four Graves County residents who died include a 76-year-old man, a 95-year-old woman, a 90-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man.
To date, 304 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed across the state.
The governor also reported 158 new cases across the state Saturday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 6,440 after accounting for duplicate reports. Beshear said 394 people are currently hospitalized in Kentucky because of the disease, and 226 are in intensive care units.
Beshear said 2,308 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.