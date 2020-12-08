FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had to make tough decisions to save lives in his first year as governor. But he says better days are ahead in 2021.
Gov. Beshear says the tough but smart steps taken to control the novel coronavirus pandemic have put the commonwealth in a position to distribute vaccines, defeat COVID-19 and build a better Kentucky in the coming year.
“Fighting COVID-19 has not been easy, but unlike many states, Kentucky was able to stop surges of COVID-19, which saved tens of thousands of lives compared with early projections and helped to protect health care systems and front-line workers from being completely overwhelmed,” Gov. Beshear said. “All the sacrifices we have made on Team Kentucky have left our people stronger and our state better prepared to emerge from this dark period ready to quickly embrace new opportunities.”
Gov. Beshear says a key to the commonwealth's success in the past year was because he understood early on that the coronavirus threat was real and deadly and the safety of Kentuckians and the economic future depended on an effective public health response.
On March 6, the day Kentucky recorded its first coronavirus case, Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency, and has continually tried to slow the spread of the virus through face mask requirements and mandates, as well as closing schools and other public buildings for periods of time.
Gov. Beshear says he gives much of the states success to many communities, including local health leaders and elected officials, as well as school and faith leaders, working together to do what it takes to keep Kentuckians safe.
A recent poll, published Oct. 22, shows 66% of Kentucky voters approve of the way the governor has handled the pandemic. In its latest report, the COVID States Project, a consortium of top universities, reports solid majorities of Kentuckians support all seven COVID-restriction categories, including 85% supporting restrictions on large gatherings, nearly 74% backing limits on restaurants and 67% supporting limits on in-person school instructions.
“So many have stepped up, lived their faith, and have done their patriotic duty to protect one another,” Gov. Beshear said. “Thank you, and please don’t give up now. We need everyone to buckle down and remain vigilant until we are able to vaccinate Kentuckians.”
This week, Gov. Beshear also announced nearly 150,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are expected to make their way to the commonwealth in December.
The governor says the public health team is working on a comprehensive plan to vaccinate those in long-term care facilities and front-line health care workers first, then distribute the vaccine to other key groups, like educators, as soon as possible.
The governor's office also says Gov. Beshear created and maintained a strong 120-day stockpile of personal protective equipment. The administration says it delivered more than 18 million pieces of PPE to government, medical and private sector entities, and more than 100 companies jumped in to help by donating PPE or producing it — helping to ensure health care workers and other front-line workers could be better protected and reduce the spread of the virus.
The governor also helped welcome the newly formed U.S. Medical Glove Co. LLC, which is expected to create 192 full-time, high-tech jobs at a Paris manufacturing facility to produce medical-grade gloves.
With support from the Kentucky National Guard, and many community and business partners, Gov. Beshear built a testing program across the state. The governor's office says over 350 locations throughout the commonwealth have conducted more than 2.9 million tests and the Kroger testing partnership, originating in Kentucky, provided 70,000 tests and is now the national model that the federal government uses for surge testing.
Gov. Beshear also gathered federal and state aid to help local governments and Kentuckians — distributing $1.6 billion in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding.
This funding provided aid for several different areas, including:
- More than $1 billion to state, city and county governments and local health departments for first responders, PPE, sanitizing, testing and telework;
- $114 million for long-term care facilities, nurse strike teams and testing;
- $40 million to create a Food and Beverage Relief Fund;
- $28 million to support post-secondary education and K-12 internet connectivity;
- $298 million to pay benefits and make unemployment insurance system improvements;
- $200-300 million to help repay the federal unemployment insurance loan;
- $15 million for an Eviction Relief Fund; and
- $15 million for a Utility Relief Fund, which already has supported families struggling at the hands of the pandemic.
The governor's office says $65 million in CARES Act funding meant that over 2,000 of Kentucky's child care providers received much needed assistance when they were required to shutter, cut back on enrollment and get PPE.
Additionally, the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program delivered over $277 million in assistance to hundreds of thousands of Kentucky's children, helping make sure they had access to food.
The CARES Act funding also cycles through the economy, helping stop budget cuts, support our health care system and facilities that care for our seniors and children, as well as helped Kentuckians pay their bills.
The Team Kentucky Fund was also launched under Gov. Beshear. This fund has helped Kentuckians pay their rent or mortgage, electric bills, natural gas, sewage, propane and waste, as well as buy groceries. The governor's office says at the height of the pandemic, Kentuckians, Kentucky businesses, and even some children in the commonwealth donated more than $3.7 million to help their neighbors.
Additionally, with a record level of unemployment spurred by the pandemic and years of staffing cuts, location reductions and failure to upgrade IT systems slowed the state's ability to help many Kentuckians who lost their job through no fault of their own.
Gov. Beshear says he's committed to doing more to fix these issues and says the administration paid a record 1.3 million unemployment insurance claims and more than $5 billion in wage replacement assistance when Kentucky workers needed it the most.
The governor's office also says the commonwealth was also one of the few states to provide the additional $100 to claimants in conjunction with the $300 from the Lost Wages Assistance Program.
The governor's office says Gov. Beshear took action this past year by eliminating barriers that make it difficult for nearly 100,000 Kentuckians to access critical health care and pharmacy benefits and restored voting rights to more than 170,000 nonviolent, non-sexual offenders.
Todd Milligan, a former felon, is one of those people who's voting rights was restored this year.
"Like I got a voice," said Milligan when asked how it felt to register to vote for the first time. "Before, I couldn't even argue about it. With everything that was going on, if you don't vote, how you going to argue about it? How you going to be mad? You didn't vote."
“While we are battling this deadly virus, we continue to move the commonwealth forward and create a better, stronger Kentucky as we emerge from this pandemic, and a big part of that includes making sure Kentuckians have access to affordable health care,” the Governor said.
The governor's office says one in three Kentuckians currently receive Medicaid benefits, encouraged by a streamlined application process for temporary benefits coverage. Gov. Beshear launched a program to provide health care coverage to underserved populations that were disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
The Governor helped to distribute more than $124 million for nearly 160 projects to Kentucky communities through the Department for Local Government. This fiscal year, Kentucky received the largest Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) investment in a single state in decades, totaling more than $36.5 million. The funding supports 34 projects to improve economic diversification in Kentucky’s 54 Appalachian counties, many of which are affected by the changing economics of America’s energy production.
In Western Kentucky, the administration received approval on all 11 of its applications, totaling $4.7 million, from the Delta Regional Authority. Projects included broadband expansions in Henderson and Hopkins counties, a clear well replacement in Henderson and a land purchase to expand a Webster County program for utility linemen, diesel mechanics and commercial driver’s licensing.
This year, the administration says it also completed the construction of more bridge projects than in any other year in state history. One hundred and four projects were constructed; bridges were restored in 58 counties; and 25 bridge projects are under construction and nearing completion.
The Governor also says he prioritized the I-69 Ohio River Crossing at Henderson in his first budget and worked with the General Assembly to identify $227 million for the project in the 2020-2026 Highway Plan. Other major successes include starting construction on a $63.6 million project to build a new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland in Livingston County; commencing visible construction in the I-Move Kentucky project, which widens both I-71 and the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265); and securing $55.1 million in grant funding to help expand the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County.
Gov. Beshear’s administration says it has placed considerable emphasis on agriculture and this year signed an international agreement with 16 other partner organizations, including the Dutch government, that are committed to building America’s agritech capital in Kentucky. The Governor also created the Governor’s AgriTech Advisory Council to advise him and welcomed AppHarvest, an ambitious agritech startup. AppHarvest aims to bring more than 300 jobs to its new facilities in Morehead, which will be the largest greenhouse of its kind, and nearby Eastern Kentucky communities as it grows tomatoes and other crops in its high-tech greenhouses. AppHarvest also has broken ground on two additional facilities.
This year, the Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy administered more than $45 million in projects and programs. More than $28.8 million was approved in projects and programs that support agricultural investment areas, ranging from on-farm water and fencing to cattle genetics, value-added and marketing efforts, as well as agritech and leadership development across the commonwealth. Additionally, more than $13 million was approved for 106 projects that include statewide agricultural education, research and development programs and farmers markets.
The Governor said the year had many tough days, including having to announce deaths at long-term care facilities, which have been greatly impacted by the virus, including more than 30 veterans at a state facility in Wilmore.
Gov. Beshear also took time at his media briefings to pay tribute to more than 2,080 Kentuckians lost, including health care workers, veterans, educators, family, friends and a 15-year-old student who survived cancer but not COVID-19. He shared their life stories by reading personal notes provided by family members.
The Governor said his faith, his wife, First Lady Britainy Beshear, and his children, 11-year-old Will and 10-year-old Lila, have helped guide him and lift his spirits through the year of ups and downs.
Each day, the Governor also made a point to share positive stories and news to help support Kentuckians and make sure we all get through this pandemic together. Kentuckians responded by sending the Governor and team cups, art, shirts, masks, letters, inspiring social media posts and donations to feature during daily updates, uplift Kentuckians and support the fight against COVID-19.
Hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians and other agencies watched the Governor’s daily briefings for the latest information on the coronavirus. Alongside public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and Virginia Moore, executive director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, the team communicated directly with Kentuckians. Moore helped the Governor reach the more than 700,000 deaf and hard of hearing Kentuckians and more than a dozen world language interpreters volunteered hundreds of hours to translate summaries of the Governor’s daily briefings.
As he looks to 2021, Gov. Beshear is committed to getting vaccines distributed as quickly as possible and finding innovative ways to modernize state government and distribute new federal funds, which have not yet been approved by Congress. The Governor said if new funds are not received, no state will have the ability to defeat the pandemic.
“No one will have enough funds to distribute the vaccines, continue testing and contact tracing and support our families and struggling businesses,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are nearing the cliff and we need more help now to defeat this virus. It is time for the horse-trading in Washington to stop, and everyone needs to start putting the needs of our people first.”