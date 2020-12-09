FRANKFORT, KY — The deadline is approaching for eligible families to receive assistance to pay overdue utility bills, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman.
Gov. Beshear says the $15 million Healthy at Home Utility Assistance Fund is available to help those who are struggling to pay water, sewer, electric, or gas bills due to COVID-19. Families who qualify can receive up to $500 for water and wastewater bills and up to $400 to pay for gas or electric utility bills.
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says the fund expires on Dec. 31, 2020, or earlier if the fund runs out of money. Gov. Beshear and Secretary Goodman say eligible Kentuckians should apply now!
Click here to apply for the Healthy at Home Utility Assistance Fund.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 8, the EEC says $6.81 million have already been requested.
EEC says Team Kentucky is partnering with Kentucky's Community Action Network to distribute these funds statewide. EEC says to receive funds, households must have an income up to 200% of the federal poverty line, have past due utility bills and have been economically impacted due to COVID-19.
“We know that many of the people who have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic also face the highest utility bills relative to their total income,” Gov. Beshear said. “These one-time payments can make a huge difference in keeping the lights, water or heat on this winter. Kentuckians shouldn’t have to choose between feeding their families and keeping them warm.”
You can click here to find an application online or call 800-456-3452. You can also find the applications and the documentation needed to apply by visiting a Local Community Action Network of Kentucky office.
“We know there is great need and we are urging everyone who thinks they are eligible to apply for this funding,” said Secretary Goodman. “But please do it quickly. We don’t want you to miss out.”