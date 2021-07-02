FRANKFORT, KY– Gov. Andy Beshear will announce the first round of winners for the "Shot at a Million" vaccine lottery on Friday at 11:30 a.m.
The announcement will include the first $1 million lottery winner, as well as 5 recipients of a full scholarship to a Kentucky public college, university, trade or technical school.
You can watch a live stream on Youtube, or Facebook.
There will be two other rounds of lottery winners, those will be announced in July and August.
You can still sign up by clicking here.