FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday that all nonessential retailers are being ordered to close within 24 hours.
Gov. Beshear says all in-person retail businesses that are not life sustaining will close effective Monday, March 23, 2020, at 8 p.m. He says the order is to protect the people of Kentucky from COVID-19.
Retail businesses that will stay open include grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, hardware stores, gas stations, and other businesses that provide staple goods.
You can read a list of all life-sustaining, in-person retail businesses by clicking here.
However, entertainment, sporting goods, clothing, shoe, jewelry and furniture stores, florists, bookstores and auto dealers are among those business that will close. Gov. Beshear says nonessential retail businesses, while they cannot allow Kentuckians into stores, can still fill phone and online orders through curbside services or delivery.
Retail businesses that remain open must follow, to the fullest extent practicable, social distancing and hygiene guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health. This includes employees and customers staying at least six feet apart from each other when possible; ensuring employees practice appropriate hygiene measures; and making sick individuals leave the premises.
Gov. Beshear says failure to follow the order could subject a business to closure.