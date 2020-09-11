FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear is leading Kentuckians in a statewide moment of silence to pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of the terror attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.
The moment of silence will begin at 8:46 a.m. EDT, or 7:46 local time, to correspond with the moment American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City, the first of four intentional plan crashes by hijackers on that day.
Gov. Beshear will also provide brief remarks beginning at 7:40 a.m. local time.
“We will never forget the horror of that terrible day or the thousands of Americans killed in the crashes into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field,” Gov. Beshear said. “But neither will we forget the heroic acts of courage from first responders, health care providers and everyday Americans who came together to help save the injured and prevent further loss. Let’s remember the unity we felt as a nation in those moments and carry some of that same solidarity in our hearts with us as we confront the challenges of today.”
Gov. Beshear has also ordered that flags at state office buildings be lowered to half-staff for Patriot Day, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House. Beshear already ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff this week in the commonwealth to honor the more than 1,000 Kentuckians who have died of causes related to the novel coronavirus.