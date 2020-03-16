FRANKFORT, KY -- Governor Andy Beshear says he will sign an order on Monday to close dine-in services for restaurants and bars throughout Kentucky.
Takeout and delivery will still be allowed.
The order is being put in place to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.
As of Monday, there were 21 confirmed cases of the virus in Kentucky. One person has died.
Over the weekend, Gov. JB Pritzker announced a similar order for Illinois bars and restaurants.
That order goes into effect at the end of business on Monday.
Kentuckians with coronavirus questions can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear has said the hotline is for those who are well, but nervous. That way, Kentuckians can learn the answers to their questions without overwhelming health care facilities.
