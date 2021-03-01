FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will visit Murray and Calloway County on Tuesday after the county declared a local state of emergency because of major flooding.
A storm front and tornado that passed through the county Sunday caused major flooding, damaging roads an culverts, led to multiple road closures and made travel "impossible," according to the emergency declaration Calloway County Judge Executive Kenneth Imes issued Sunday.
Calloway County is one of more than two dozen local governments in the state that declared local states of emergency because of the flooding. Beshear declared a state of emergency for the commonwealth as well, activating the Kentucky Emergency Management State Emergency Operations Center and mobilizing other state resources for communities dealing with the aftermath of this weekend's heavy rainfall. The center activated to a partial level 3 Monday morning, and flood watches remain in effect through 6 p.m. CT.
Speaking during a briefing on COVID-19 and the flooding aftermath, Beshear said he will be in Murray and Calloway County "bright and early" on Tuesday "to offer our state's assistance and to personally see the damage to the area by what Director Dossett has described as one of the biggest flash floods we've ever seen."
Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said the state is no stranger to flooding but "on this occasion, we've set records."
"We've set records for the number of counties involved. We've set records for the level of precipitation, the amount of rainfall in a short period of time," Dossett said.
Beshear noted that conditions were exacerbated by snow melt from three winter storms that preceded Sunday's heavy rain.
"The rain plus the melt from the snow and ice has led to widespread flooding," Beshear said. The governor said as of Monday afternoon, there are 36 local disaster declarations across the state, including 29 counties and seven cities.
The Kentucky National Guard has been activated to help in Calloway and other counties. Beshear said at least four helicopters are helping in the state's aid efforts, and the Guard is helping transport people affected by flooding to shelters, working on roadway debris removal and rescue missions.
"And while the Huard is there, its our local emergency management that is once again doing an incredible job," Beshear said.