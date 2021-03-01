Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Owensboro...Paducah...Evansville and Golconda. .Recent heavy rainfall across the Ohio River Basin has caused river levels to rise. Minor flooding is forecast to develop by mid to late this week with crests expected to occur between this coming weekend and next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flood Warning for the Ohio River at Paducah. * From Thursday morning until further notice. * At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 35.0 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 42.5 feet by Thursday, March 11. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&