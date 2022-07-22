FANCY FARM, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear will not be attending this year's St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic, the governor announced Friday, because he and his wife will be out of the county.
In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account, Beshear said he and first lady Britainy Beshear will visit the Holy Land in August, and will be unable to attend the picnic.
The annual west Kentucky picnic hosted by St. Jerome Catholic Church, known for barbecue and fiery political speeches, will be held on Aug. 6.
"Britainy and I are visiting the Holy Land in August, giving us the amazing opportunity to deepen our faith and to learn more about Israel, one of our nation’s greatest allies. Because of this trip, we are unable to attend Fancy Farm," Beshear tweeted.
Multiple Republicans running for the chance to face off against Beshear in the 2023 governor's race have confirmed that they will be attending the event, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Auditor Mike Harmon, state Rep. Savannah Maddox.
