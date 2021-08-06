MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear will visit west Kentucky on Monday to tour a treatment center in McCracken County and make an announcement on school safety improvements in Caldwell County.
The governor's office says Beshear will be joined by local leaders at Caldwell County Schools at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, where he will announce school safety transportation projects and road improvements in the county. Beshear will be joined by Caldwell County Judge Executive Larry Curling, Princeton Mayor Kota Young and Caldwell County Schools Superintendent Jeremy Roach.
Then, at 3:15 p.m., the governor is scheduled to visit Lifeline Recovery Center in Paducah. The governor's office says Beshear will tour the men's and women's campuses and join Lifeline leaders to highlight some of the treatment center's accomplishments.
Beshear will be joined at Lifeline by Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins, Lifeline Board Chair Steven Powless, Lifeline Executive Director Ashley Miller and Lifeline Program Coordinator Jaquelyn Cannon.