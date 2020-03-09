FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there are two new coronavirus cases in Kentucky, bringing the total number in the state to six.
Speaking at a news conference Monday evening — his second of the day on the virus — Beshear says one of the new cases is in Fayette County, and the other is in Harrison County. Both patients are in isolation. In addition to those two positive test results, state health officials received 11 negative test results Monday evening.
The governor is urging the public to be calm and practice good hygiene.
"This was expected, and we are ready," Beshear says. "There is no need to panic. I urge people to stay calm and practice good hygiene. I don’t think Kentucky has been hit harder than other states. We have been more active and aggressive in the way we are responding."
In total, including Monday evening's two new cases, three people in Harrison County tested positive, two in Fayette County and one in Jefferson County.
Beshear says no one wants the state to receive positive test results, "but that means we know where they are and can respond accordingly."
People who are 60 years old or older are at an increased risk of serious illness if they catch the coronavirus. Beshear says Kentuckians who are 60 or older are advised against flying and going on cruises at this time.
The governor issued a state of emergency after announcing the state's first confirmed case on Friday, and he issued an executive order to waive copays, deductibles, cost-sharing and diagnostic testing fees for private insurance and state employees.
A hotline has been set up for Kentuckians seeking advice about the coronavirus: 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.