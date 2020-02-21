FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear wants to hire 350 more state child welfare social workers.
November 2017 was the last time the state added social workers with 125 more positions.
Beshear says he wants to increase funding to the Department for Community Based Services to pay for the new workers.
The funding is part of the budget he proposed in late January.
Current social workers have an average caseload of around 30, and in some high-populated areas up to 80 cases.
The national recommended average is 15-18 cases per social worker.
Beshear says adding more social workers will help reduce caseloads and help protect more children.
Kentucky currently leads the country in child abuse with an average of 22.2 victims per 1,000 children.