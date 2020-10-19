FRANKFORT, KY -- As Kentucky families continue to battle COVID-19 and Thanksgiving and Christmas draw near, Gov. Andy Beshear is warning families to watch out for scammers who try to take advantage of generous Kentuckians.
The Governor is publishing a Charitable Giving Guide that advises how to verify legitimate charities and avoid charity scams, which can increase during the Christmas season and as the tax season draws to an end.
“Team Kentucky always answers the call when another person needs assistance, which could make us a target for charity scams. Those happen year round, but tend to peak around the Thanksgiving and Christmas giving season. The Charitable Giving Guide will help Kentuckians ensure their hard-earned dollars are used to help their neighbors and are not stolen by scammers,” Beshear said.
The Governor also reminded Kentuckians that they can support the Team Kentucky Fund.
So far, 1,308 households have been helped by the fund, with the average assistance to each household being $781.
Nearly two-thirds, or $675,000, has helped Kentuckians pay rent or mortgage payments. Other major areas of funding include: more than $150,000 for groceries, more than $132,000 for electric bills, and more than $43,000 for natural gas, sewage, propane and waste bills.
Those who have been financially harmed by COVID-19 can click here to apply for funding.
Kentuckians who would like to make a tax-deductible donation to the Team Kentucky Fund can do so online.