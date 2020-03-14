FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear held a briefing on Saturday for Kentuckians where he said the state has more positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19). He recommended childcare centers create plans to close within three days and that hospitals soon stop elective procedures.
As of 6 p.m. ET, there are now 18 positive cases in the state. Fifteen negative tests were reported and the two new cases in Fayette County were expected to be related to an existing case.
The governor's communication office says that Gov. Beshear will provide more details on those cases Sunday at 4 p.m. ET at his scheduled press briefing.
While the state's first patient has fully recovered from the COVID-19 disease, Gov. Beshear says he continues to take aggressive action to protect Kentuckians.
Gov. Beshear added that hospitals should end elective procedures by Wednesday.
Gov. Beshear also said one person who tested positive at UofL has left against medical advice and returned to his home in Nelson County. The Lincoln Trail District Health Department asked him to self-quarantine, but he has refused. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services is currently working with the local county attorney and county judge to obtain an order to force him to quarantine in his home.
As of 6 p.m. ET, March 14, the state’s current COVID-19 patent information includes:
- Harrison, F, 27, out of hospital and fully recovered
- Fayette, M, 40
- Jefferson, M, 69
- Harrison, F, 67
- Harrison, M, 68
- Fayette, M, 46
- Harrison, F, 54
- Harrison, M, 60
- Harrison, M, 51
- Fayette, F, 31
- Jefferson (could be a repeat test)
- Bourbon, M, 66
- Jefferson, F, 68
- Jefferson, F, 80
- Nelson, M, 53
- Montgomery, M, 56
- Fayette
- Fayette
Gov. Beshear said one of the patients is in poor condition, but has multiple factors that have contributed to that situation.
A newer case is from Bourbon County. Local officials joined Gov. Beshear Saturday along with Baptist Health Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Dr. Jody Prather.
Bourbon County Judge-Executive Mike Williams said,
Bourbon County Health Department Public Health Director Andrea Brown said, “It is so important to listen to the guidance issued by the governor and state health officials, especially for our most vulnerable populations of 60 and over and those with underlying conditions. We all need to follow these strategies in Bourbon County and across the state.”
Dr. Allen Brenzel, medical director for the Kentucky Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities, attended today’s news conference to talk about the mental health aspects of the pandemic.
“We need to stay informed, but we need folks to use reliable information and too much information will cause anxiety,” said Dr. Brenzel. “Let’s take an information break from time to time and let’s also preserve our routines to help sooth anxiety.”
Dr. Brenzel asked parents to take care of themselves, especially so they can take care of their children. Children should be able to have their questions answered and receive help in practicing good hygiene. Children may also need help interacting with others through technology.
If children show signs of clinginess and trouble sleeping, or a significant change in behavior, parents should seek guidance from a health professional. The state will post behavioral health tips online.
Gov. Beshear has continued to take decisive action since the first case was confirmed in Kentucky. To date, Gov. Beshear has:
- Declared a state of emergency to ensure the state has every resource available to respond
- Issued an executive order to prohibit price gouging
- Announced Kentucky’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov and issued extensive guidance on when to seek care and when to call the state’s hotline, 1-800-722-5725
- Issued an executive order to waive copay, deductibles, cost-sharing and diagnostic testing fees for private insurance and state employees and asked providers to expand their networks to patients that may go outside their normal providers
- Announced that those without insurance will be able to get a test in Kentucky
- Announced strong actions to protect the state’s most vulnerable populations by limiting visitation to senior care and long-term care facilities
- Signed an executive order allowing pharmacies to refill prescriptions for up to 30 days to ensure those vulnerable communities or those who need to self-isolate will have their needed prescriptions
- Closed all state prisons to visitors
- Activated the State Health Operations Center and the State Emergency Operations Center
- Recommended the temporary closure of senior centers to help halt the spread of the virus for those most vulnerable
- Announced that Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance (KEMI) will provide wage replacement benefits for first responders and medical personnel who have been quarantined for COVID-19
- Announced new guidance that state boards and commissions cancel any scheduled in-person meetings and instead use video teleconference technology
- Recommended schools cease in-person classes beginning Monday, March 16, and as of Friday, March 14, all 172 school districts, the Kentucky School for the Blind and Kentucky School for the Deaf will close
- Announced USDA approved the state’s waiver to serve meals during non-traditional instruction days
- Announced the state is taking swift action to get the passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship back home
- Issued guidance to state agencies to allow telecommuting where possible to decrease on-site staffing by up to 50 percent to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and suspended out-of-state travel for state employees
- Recommended businesses also utilize telecommuting and allow employees to work from home if possible
- Advised that all community gatherings be canceled
- Held daily and most days, twice-a-day media and Facebook live briefings to inform Kentuckians and provide recommended health and safety guidance
More information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people to follow these steps to prevent illness. Kentuckians can find regular updates and resources including more information about when to seek medical attention and courses of action for those in counties with positive cases at kycovid19.ky.gov. They are also urged to visit cdc.gov/coronavirus for up-to-date information. Kentuckians who want advice can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725 or call their local health care provider.
To read Gov. Beshear’s news releases and watch other news regarding COVID-19 visit governor.ky.gov.